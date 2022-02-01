Nyla Rose is accomplishing a very rare feat in professional wrestling. On a weekly basis, she is breaking barriers.

The first (and, thus far, only) out trans wrestler in a major American promotion, Rose is establishing herself as one of All Elite Wrestling’s top wrestlers. She is doing it by playing the role of a villain who has the strength to annihilate whoever stands in her way.

Wrestling’s core structure is good versus evil. That story arc was on display when Rose lost to Ruby Soho, a crowd favorite, on the Dec. 22 edition of AEW Dynamite. Rose did her job masterfully well, forcing the underdog Soho to reach new heights in her quest to slay a bigger, more physical opponent.

Yet it was not solely the wrestling that stood out in the match. As she entered the ring, Rose noticed a transphobic sign targeting her, prominently displayed ringside by a member of the audience.

Rose not-so-discreetly flipped off the ticket holder with the offensive sign, then redirected her focus to what was taking place in the ring.

“For the most part, people understood why that sign was wrong,” Rose says. “Maybe that person didn’t quite understand the gravity of what they were doing. You want to boo, that’s cool. But there is a line.”

Security quickly removed the person holding the sign and Rose received an overwhelming amount of support, both in person at the event and on social media.

Rose’s response and the wave of support were powerful. People stood up for Rose, as well as stood up against an act that once would have been presented as the punchline to a joke.

“People might feel it’s a conflict of their beliefs by simply respecting someone else, but it’s not,” Rose says. “You don’t have to understand or even agree with somebody’s situation to show them simple respect and kindness, like respecting their pronouns and respecting their way of life.

“I’d love for people to be cool with it, but if that’s not your thing, it’s not your thing. But shouldn’t people want to treat their fellow humans with a little respect and kindness?”

The incident with the sign is another example of Rose’s ability to foster understanding.

“My transitional journey might be completely different from somebody else who grew up in the same conditions as I did, or grew up in totally different conditions,” Rose says. “The transition is completely different for every single person. That’s one of the things that gets lost on a lot of people. You hear this umbrella term of transgender and you think it’s supposed to be black-and-white, and that’s not the case.

“For me, I am a binary trans woman. I identify with everything that is femme and female. That’s where I’m comfortable, that’s where I live. I personally believe it is a broad spectrum, and anyone can fall anywhere on it.”

Violence is an all-too-common experience for transgender people, particularly women, and the numbers are both staggering and heartbreaking. In 2015, 67% of LGBTQ homicide victims were trans women, according to the National Coalition of Anti-Violence Programs. Transgender athletes often face unfair scrutiny. Yet instead of being weighed down by hate, Rose has found a home in AEW where she plays an important role in the company’s success.

“For me, pro wrestling is my perfect fit,” says Rose, 39, who is known as The Native Beast in AEW. “I was not happy in my previous life. I had to find that happiness, I had to find out what it meant to be happy. And I knew what it meant, I just didn’t think it was achievable. So I had to find that for myself and walk that hard road.

“I don’t display that part of the character for Nyla Rose. It doesn’t connect inside the squared circle. Outside the ring, I get it. It’s new to a lot of people. I don’t shy away from it. I’m much happier now. I’ve found that confidence and courage. It’s a very long journey, one that is different for every person who walks this road.”

Quick to note she is a pro wrestler and not a pioneer, Rose is acutely aware of the reach she and her peers have each week on television. She is Black and Native American, and she takes pride in bringing representation and diversity to pro wrestling.

“People from so many different walks of life have connected with me, and I think that’s wild,” Rose says. “I grew up a wrestling fan, and I found inspiration in my life from the things the wrestlers did. I’m going out there thinking I’m just performing and putting on a show, but people have told me I’m a beacon for them.

“Black families have said they see me as someone who is so strong. As a Native person, I’ve heard from families that tell me it makes them so proud of their heritage, that they’ve broken down in joy when they see themselves reflected in the Iroquois flag. The LGBTQ community has such a prominent figure [in Nyla Rose], and I understand the importance of that. We’re not made to be a punchline; we are not here to be a joke.

“This character isn’t going to be a pushover. It’s meant a lot to a lot of people, and it’s taking me time to process that.”

A secret to Rose’s success is her constant work ethic. For the past eight years, she has devoted herself to developing an in-ring presence, performing compelling matches and delivering interviews that resonate. Bulking up her physique and pummeling opponents has helped her build a reputation as a beast inside the squared circle.

“There was one point in my career where, during one of my matches, someone called me, ‘a beast of a woman,’” Rose says. “I loved that, so I leaned into it. So kind of like The Hulk can channel that inner rage, I want to be able to unleash it at any moment and go beast mode.

“And I always knew I wanted to highlight certain aspects of myself, particularly my Native Indian heritage. I looked toward the movie Sucker Punch, and once I saw the character Blondie, I found my direction. Instead of forcing something, I embraced what was jumping out at me. I haven’t perfected this yet, but continuing to shape the character and evolve, that’s part of the fun.”

An unrelenting standard of excellence elevated Rose to AEW, the upstart wrestling company founded three years ago by Tony Khan, co-owner of the Jaguars and English soccer club Fulham. Her steady rise began after she signed with the company in February 2019. One year later, Rose was AEW women’s champion, plowing through opponents until it was time to carry on the time-honored tradition of “doing the honors”—wrestling parlance for losing a match—for the next emerging star, which she did in gripping fashion when dropping the belt to Hikaru Shida.

Rose’s next match is Wednesday on Dynamite in a rematch against Soho. The match was booked (i.e., put together) by Khan, who believes that Rose is an asset to his company for reasons that include and exceed how she conducts herself in the ring.

“Nyla Rose is a great wrestler, and she’s a trailblazer,” says Khan, who is CEO, GM, and head of creative for AEW. “She was front and center when AEW Dynamite debuted in 2019 and made history a few months later when she became the first openly transgender wrestler to win a world championship in a major promotion when she captured the AEW Women’s World Championship. She has continued to break barriers ever since, elevating the entire locker room with her incredible work ethic and commitment to being a role model for underrepresented communities.

“Nyla is a key member of our roster, and all of us are lucky to have the amazing ‘Native Beast’ wrestling in AEW.”

Even though she plays a villain, Rose is an incredible role model. She is pursuing her dreams and finding happiness, all by being the best version of herself. That may mean hitting her signature Beast Bomb powerbomb on someone’s favorite wrestler, yet in pro wrestling, that comes with the territory.

Courageously, Rose is paving a new road in the industry. She is adding depth and value to pro wrestling, providing AEW with a star that wants to crush opponents between the ropes yet can also empathize with people outside the ring.

“I just want to focus on helping this company grow,” Rose says. “I’ve been helping build this company since Day One, and I’m ready for whatever the future might bring. I know I’ve got to be at my best. You never know who’s watching.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.