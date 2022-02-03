Skip to main content
WRESTLING
AEW Pulls Brian Kendrick From ’Dynamite’ Event Following Anti-Semitic Remarks

Just over an hour before AEW's Dynamite event was set to begin on Wednesday, the organizers pulled wrestler Brian Kendrick from the card after a video in which Kendrick makes anti-Semitic comments gained steam online.

Kendrick was set to make his AEW debut in a one-on-one match with Jon Moxley after WWE accepted his request on Tuesday to be released from his contract. It's unclear when Kendrick's comments took place.

AEW president and CEO Tony Khan released a statement via Twitter condemning Kendrick's comments, calling them "abhorrent and offensive."

Kendrick, 42, previously competed for WWE, where he won the World Tag Team Championship alongside Paul London. He left WWE in 2009 and later returned as a trainer before stepping back into the ring in 2016.

The wrestler posted an apology on Twitter hours after the decision was handed down.

