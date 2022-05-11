SI.com’s Week in Wrestling is published every week and provides beneath-the-surface coverage of the business of pro wrestling.

After signing a new extension with NJPW, Juice Robinson is ready to wreak havoc in Bullet Club

Hiroshi Tanahashi regained the IWGP United States championship for a record third time earlier this month at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestling Dontaku.

Tanahashi defeated Tomohiro Ishii to regain the belt, which was vacated after Sanada’s reign came to a sudden end when he broke an orbital bone. After Tanahashi’s victory, he was distracted by Bullet Club’s Chase Owens, which led to a blindside attack from the group’s newest member, Juice Robinson.

“You’re about to see the real Juice,” Robinson says. “I’m not cast in a new role or playing a part. You’re about to see the truest version of myself, and I don’t give a f--- if people have a problem with it.”

Over the past seven years, Robinson wrestled in New Japan only as a babyface. His turn was genuinely unexpected, especially considering Robinson’s contract with the company expired earlier this year.

“If I was going to stay with New Japan, I needed to do it my way,” Robinson says. “That’s what you’re going to see. That’s what you’re going to hear. I now have the license to do this the way I want.”

Robinson revealed he has signed an extension with New Japan, one that was contingent upon changing from protagonist to antagonist. While he is keeping details scarce, his new deal does run into 2023.

“I’m keeping the details private, but I’m here where I am supposed to be,” Robinson says. “I don’t want to work somewhere else. I was about to, and I was ready to, but I didn’t want to. New Japan is where I belong.”

Best known as Juice, the 33-year-old Joe Robinson is from Joliet, Ill. He is a two-time IWGP U.S. champ, and found a new passion for pro wrestling in New Japan after a frustrating run in NXT as CJ Parker. Immensely talented in the ring, he has mainly been used in tag team matches recently with David Finlay, which has the potential to be a very entertaining singles feud now that they are working opposite sides of the card.

Over the pandemic, Robinson craved an opportunity to unleash more of his magnetic personality. The chance to join New Japan’s most famed stable particularly appealed to him, largely due to the vast slate of babyfaces he can now wrestle, beginning with Tanahashi. The perception that Bullet Club had grown stale also resonated with him, as he believes he will infuse the group with an altogether new energy.

“Forget about Moderna or Pfizer, I’m going to start calling myself ‘The Booster,’” Robinson says. “I’m the shot in the arm that Bullet Club needs.

“Bullet Club fits perfectly for me. It’s a band of pirates, and I’ve wanted to be part of it since the day I stepped foot in New Japan. It took a long time for it to finally happen, but I’m going to make this electric.”

Bullet Club is getting Robinson at an opportune time. He has never been more confident or skilled in the ring, which will be on display this weekend at New Japan’s Capital Collision show in Washington, D.C., where he wrestles in a four-way against Jon Moxley, Tanahashi and Will Ospreay. The U.S. title is on the line in that bout, which has the potential to be a legitimate candidate for match of the year.

This is also the point in his career where Robinson knows exactly who he is and the value he brings. Now 33—and recently married to AEW star Toni Storm—there is a different type of confidence on display when Robinson is in the ring, and he is ready to seize this moment.

“Toni changed my life,” Robinson says. “She is my whole life. She’s helped me reach this point in my career where I know who I am.

“In my career, I know what’s at stake. Bullet Club is iconic, but I don’t want to play Bullet Club’s greatest hits. Those have already been played. I’m here to create what you’ve never seen in this group.”

Joining Bullet Club also provides a chance to work alongside “Switchblade” Jay White, who is the group’s leader.

“What we do works best when it’s real, and there’s been a relationship between me and Jay since we were in the New Japan dojo,” Robinson says. “Jay can be the leader of Bullet Club. I’m fine with that. But remember, Michael Jordan doesn’t win six titles without Scottie Pippen.

“Bullet Club has been talked about a hell of a lot more since I joined. So I’ll be the No. 2. I’ll be Pippen. They were a legendary one-two punch. Think of what me and Jay can do in tags, and I’m excited about the eight-man tags we can have with The Good Brothers. Bullet Club just got a whole lot better.”

Saturday’s Capital Collision will be a significant stage for Robinson. As a babyface, he likely would have been the one to eat the pin from Tanahashi or Moxley in this match. But as a heel, his situation has changed.

“I’m supremely confident that I’m going to win this match,” Robinson says. “I’m a two-time IWGP United States champion. It’s not like that’s a scrub title. Moxley’s had that belt. Kenny Omega’s had that belt. Cody Rhodes had that belt. Jay White had that belt. Tanahashi has that belt, at least for now. I’m shooting for my three-peat.

“When we step into the nation’s capital, you’re not going to see Day-One Juice or happy-to-be-here Juice. I’m not smiling just to be on a card at Korakuen Hall. I’m f------ coming for people.”

The newest era of Bullet Club starts now, with Robinson seeking to be the missing piece that brings the group back to prominence.

“There’s never been anyone like Juice in Bullet Club,” said Robinson. “What we have in store is going to blow people away. I can’t say any more than this, but Bullet Club is headed in an entirely new direction.”

The (online) week in wrestling

Cody Rhodes continues to add energy for Raw, which he did this week against Theory.

Sasha Banks threw out the opening pitch at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday before the Red Sox’ game against the White Sox. The game was broadcast on NBC and Peacock as part of a new Sunday morning baseball package. Moving forward, the next 17 games in the NBC package will all air on the Peacock streaming service, which is also home to WWE. Considering Banks has roots in Boston and her upcoming touring schedule consisted of Backlash in nearby Providence and a trip to Hartford the next night for Raw, it made perfect sense to be at Fenway. She also joined the broadcast during the game, where it was yet another reminder that Banks is a star and should be prominently featured in the world title picture.

For the first time since Elimination Chamber in February, Alexa Bliss is back on WWE programming. Her return is a real advantage for Raw.

Last week, “Hangman” Adam Page delivered his most meaningful promo as AEW champion. There is a lot to like about this “Hangman”–CM Punk program, especially Page’s work when it appears the end of his title run is near.

I’m really looking forward to seeing who shines in the Jungle Boy–Ricky Starks match on Dynamite, a matchup of two significant future pieces for AEW.

I’m surprised the company didn’t wait longer, but the Briscoe Brothers are the newest Impact Wrestling tag champs.

Add Charles Barkley to the growing list of those who enjoy the brilliance of Roman Reigns.

W. Morrissey loses match but makes successful AEW debut

The artist formerly known as Big Cass made his AEW debut last week.

Now known as W. Morrissey, the big man wrestled on Dynamite, where he was immediately placed in the MJF-Wardlow story line.

Morrissey, who looks even more shredded than he did during the height of his WWE run, wrestled an entertaining match, putting over Wardlow, a rising star for AEW. Despite the loss, last week’s appearance was a resounding success for Morrissey. He was given the chance to reintroduce himself to wrestling fans on a major network, and it is telling that he had the chance to work such a competitive match against Wardlow.

Morrissey debuted in Impact just over a year ago. He briefly feuded with Moose over the Impact title, and he has transitioned to a babyface character, which seems to best suit his personality and ability to connect with the crowd.

One of AEW’s most unique qualities is its willingness to bring in talent from other companies. This has led to some cool moments with Minoru Suzuki, as well as helped lay the foundation for a star in Thunder Rosa, who first appeared in AEW when she was working with the NWA. Often, those appearances lead to a second match. Could the same happen for Morrissey?

For all Morrissey brings to Impact, he is not committed long term to the company, Sports Illustrated has learned. Following his well-received debut, a return appearance would add value to Dynamite or Rampage.

Tweet of the Week

Always a class act, it isn’t surprising to see Kenny Omega praise Roman Reigns.

