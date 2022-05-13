Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Wrestling
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE
Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE

Conrad Thompson’s ‘Starrcast’ Returning for ‘SummerSlam’ Weekend in Nashville

Starrcast is back.

Conrad Thompson’s pro wrestling fan fest will return this summer, taking place July 29–31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

This marks the fifth installment of the event, which has brought genuine joy to the pro wrestling industry. And with WWE running SummerSlam on July 30 at nearby Nissan Stadium in Nashville, this year’s event has the making of an outstanding weekend.

“Pre-pandemic, we had hoped to do another Starrcast in Chicago in 2020, but the stars just didn’t align,” Thompson says. “So it makes sense to bring it back, especially with a stadium show nearby—but this time, with a few twists that I think everybody is going to enjoy.”

One of the hallmarks of Starrcast was the introduction of its panel discussions. Those will be returning at Starrcast V, and Thompson shared that the names involved will be revealed beginning next week.

“You’re going to hear from some names we haven’t heard from in quite a long while,” Thompson says. “And there will be some others who we may be hearing from for the last time. We’ll start all of those announcements next week.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Thompson is partnering with Thuzio, a Triller company, for the event. Triller now owns FITE, which has been a day-one partner for Starrcast and will be the stream this year’s event. In a statement to Sports Illustrated, Thuzio CEO Jared Augustine expressed his optimism for the event.

“We are thrilled to be working with Conrad Thompson and the Starrcast team for Starrcast V,” Augustine said. “Conrad has built an impressive brand and vision, in a category Thuzio is excited to enter with our talent and event expertise.”

Thompson and his team have helped make Starrcast a part of the wrestling lexicon. He vowed to make this year’s event unforgettable, promising a lineup of guests that will make the event can’t-miss.

“We’re so excited to see so many familiar faces and get everyone back together, especially after these past few years,” said Thompson. “People from all over the world are coming to support wrestling, and we’re going above and beyond to make this special.

“This is going to be a celebration like no other, and I can’t wait for Starrcast V.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-prime-time-schedule-aaron-rodgers-joe-buck-tom-brady
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Schedule: Analyzing the Prime-Time Games

NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again has the best overall slate, but ESPN’s new booth has its best schedule in ages. Amazon Prime’s Thursday schedule has some clunkers.

By Jimmy Traina
Sergio Aguero’s statue at the Etihad
Soccer

Man City Unveils Aguero Statue on 10th Anniversary of Iconic Goal

Sergio Agüero, author of the famous title-winning goal in 2012, was honored at the Etihad.

By Associated Press
Justin Herbert fakes a handoff to his running back
Play
NFL

SI:AM | Five NFL Games to Look Forward to This Season

It’s obviously early but these games should be worth paying attention to.

By Dan Gartland
Tua Tagovailoa drops back to pass for the Dolphins.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Defends Tua Tagovailoa With New Highlight Video

It is certainly more impressive than the video the Dolphins published earlier in the week.

By Dan Lyons
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) stops Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Bucks Game 6 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay for Friday’s game 6 featuring the Bucks attempting to win the series against the Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) passes the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Sleepers: Under-the-Radar Prospects to Watch

Terquavion Smith, Keon Ellis and Tyrese Martin are just a few underappreciated prospects you should keep a close eye on.

By Jeremy Woo
Brittney Griner with the Mercury.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Pre-Trial Detention in Russia Extended

The WNBA star was arrested in February.

By Associated Press
Seattle Mariners George Kirby
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups

If these players are available in your fantasy baseball league, they can add value.

By Jennifer Piacenti