Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Wrestling
Mick Foley shares his favorite WWE moment
Mick Foley shares his favorite WWE moment

Mick Foley Launching New Podcast to Examine His Storied Wrestling Career

Wrestling’s hardcore legend now has a podcast.

Mick Foley is joining the Podcast Heat network with his new show—Foley is Pod—debuting June 3.

Co-hosted by Conrad Thompson, the show will examine Foley’s illustrious career. It will explore his star-making run in WWE, as well as the earlier stretches beforehand. That includes wrestling in the dying days of wrestling’s territory system, serving as an enhancement talent for WWE and WCW before establishing himself as Cactus Jack, and reinventing himself in Japan. He has had memorable stretches almost everywhere, including TNA, Smoky Mountain Wrestling and a short-but-extremely-violent run in ECW.

“I know the way I feel when I hear a good podcast, how it can turn a whole day around and put a smile on my face,”  Foley says. “I’m looking forward to telling stories and reminding people of a time they really enjoyed when they were big wrestling fans.”

In addition to his place as a pro wrestling icon, Foley is also a multi-ime New York Times best-selling author. Part of his Hall of Fame portfolio is also his one-man show, where he engages viewers with details and memories of his decades in pro wrestling. Now partnered with Thompson, the potential exists for Foley’s podcast to become one of the most successful in the genre.

“Mick is just so passionate about pro wrestling,” says Thompson, the preeminent voice of podcasts throughout the wrestling industry. “And look at his career. He proved he could do it all—whether that was as a heel, the ultimate babyface, or a comedic character. He did it all so incredibly well.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“And I’m really interested about Mick’s thought process. His books were so good, and so are his one-man shows. I really believe that this show, which we’re recording in-person and in 4K, is going to be exactly what the wrestling world is looking for.

Foley is also one of wrestling’s most charitable and caring people. He just added a special show on June 5 in Buffalo, New York to his current “Nice Day Tour”, which will be a benefit with 100% of ticket sales and merchandise donated to the Buffalo 5/14 Survivor Fund.

“It’s a way for us to show we won’t forget,” Foley says. “I really want the community to know that. And if people can’t make it to the show but still want to help, they can contribute directly to the Survivors Fund.”

Foley’s presence continues to bring out the best of wrestling. He looks forward to the new opportunity to connect with people through his podcast.

“I’ve been in love with pro wrestling for 45 years now,” Foley says. “All these years of telling stories on the page and on the stage have led to this opportunity.”

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

jaire-alexander-business-packers-contract
NFL

Jaire Alexander Extension Fits Aaron Rodgers’s Timeline

Green Bay’s financial strategy has changed over the years, especially in a win-now window. Plus, Tom Brady’s wild summer and the Deshaun Watson discipline is likely near.

By Andrew Brandt
Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) gestures after hitting an RBI single during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum.
MLB

The Twins Are Teaching MLB Teams How to Avoid a Teardown

Most clubs would’ve gutted their roster and started anew. Minnesota got creative and is now in first place.

By Nick Selbe
Avery Johnson
Play
College Football

QB Recruits Johnson, Glenn Emerging Among Elites in 2023 Cycle

The list of top passers beyond Arch Manning is growing in the class of 2023

By John Garcia Jr.
Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles while being defended by Pistons forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and forward Jerami Grant (9).
NBA

Pistons, Bulls to Play Regular-Season Game in Paris in 2023

The NBA will make its first appearance in the French capital since 2020.

By Zach Koons
Andrei Vasilevskiy salutes the Lightning crowd
Play
NHL

SI:AM | Andrei Vasilevskiy Stonewalled the NHL’s Best Team

The Lightning are through to the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to their old reliable goaltender.

By Dan Gartland
Dameon_Pierce
Play
Fantasy

Houston Texans 2022 Fantasy Outlook

Rookie Dameon Pierce could challenge for starting job.

By Shawn Childs
sean-brady-for-si
MMA

Brady Pushing for Top-10 Assignment in UFC's Welterweight Division

Brady competes against Ben Saunders at Saturday's FURY Professional Grappling 4 but wants next UFC booking.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
A red Nebraska Cornhuskers balloon floats down onto the field during a game.
College Football

Nebraska Announces End of Balloon Tradition, Cites Helium Shortage

It’s the end of an era in Lincoln.

By Zach Koons