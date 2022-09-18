Logan Paul Says He Wants to Create WWE  ‘Multiverse’

In June, Logan Paul signed a contract with WWE, combining two powerful brands. But, while the WWE may be trying to expand their particular brand, Paul believes he can go one step further in helping the WWE reach new audiences. In fact, he is taking more of a Hollywood approach to the organization.

“This is no diss to the WWE but I told them this before I signed my contract, I’m a good amplifier,” he said, “I crossover big, mainstream events. The WWE is a universe and it’s huge, but I told Triple H I want to make this a multiverse.”

Paul made his WWE debut in 2021, and was brought back a few times as a guest before ultimately signing his contract a few months ago. He thinks that his success building his brand outside of the WWE can help the organization immensely.

“How do we bring in people who aren’t necessarily watching and interested in the WWE to the sport? I think I bring the eyeballs, I think they know it,” he said.

Paul has surprisingly excelled when he entered the boxing world, and now the YouTube star believes he can expand the audience for the WWE.

