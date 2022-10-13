Chris Bey Signs New Multiyear Contract With Impact Wrestling

The 26-year-old’s deal also allows him to continue working for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Chris Bey is extending his stay in Impact Wrestling.

He has signed a multiyear contract with the company, Sports Illustrated confirmed Thursday, providing him with an opportunity to reach new heights in Impact.

“I want to be at the forefront of Impact Wrestling,” Bey says. “I believe in the company, I believe in our team and I believe where we are going. I have unfinished business with the company that I look forward to making a reality.”

The 26-year-old Bey has worked consistently with Impact since 2020, which is when he established himself as a force in the company’s heralded X Division. He even had a brief run with the X Division title in July 2020, but his current focus is the pursuit of the tag-team titles with Ace Austin.

Bey is also a member of Bullet Club, which led to the creation of his team with Austin. Long-term, he plans to work his way to the top of the Impact hierarchy and become world champion.

“It takes time to become a top guy,” says Bey, who grew up a devoted Impact fan. “That’s what I’m pursuing now. I want programs with Josh Alexander, Eddie Edwards, ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey. I want to work with Impact legends. I am pushing to be the absolute best.

“And the world championship has always been the biggest goal for me. That is my No. 1. It’s something I have to accomplish, and I’m going to make sure it becomes a reality. Until I do, to quote Kobe, ‘The job’s not finished.’”

Impact Wrestling executive vice president Scott D’Amore recognizes Bey as a major piece in the future of the company.

“Chris Bey was part of a generation who grew up dreaming of competing inside an Impact Wrestling ring,” D’Amore says. “Two years ago, when the wrestling world was buzzing about where this ‘can’t-miss prospect’ was going to commit, Chris chose to fulfill his childhood dream and make Impact Wrestling his home, even with multiple offers in front of him.

“Now, two years later, with an amazing X Division title reign already under his belt, Bey has cemented his claim as one of the stars to lead our sport into a bright future. We are honored and excited to announce that Chris has again chosen Impact Wrestling to remain his home for years to come.”

Bey plans to continue to represent Impact in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he would also like to wrestle at its signature Wrestle Kingdom event, potentially as soon as January.

“With the new contract, I’ll still be working for New Japan, and my goal is to make a big impact there,” Bey says. “Wrestling at a Wrestle Kingdom, that’s also something I want to do under the Impact banner.”

A multifaceted performer, Bey is also passionate about his music career, and his newest album drops at the end of the month. This signing marks a significant moment for the future of Impact.

“I’m excited about where we’re going,” Bey says. “Bet on Bey—it’s going to be groundbreaking.”

