How to Watch NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Nate Cunningham

NXT Champion Oba Femi is defending his title against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat match Saturday in Las Vegas.
NXT Champion Oba Femi is defending his title against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat match Saturday in Las Vegas. / Bradlee Rutledge/WWE/Getty Images

Right in the middle of WrestleMania weekend the spotlight turns to the next generation of WWE superstars.

NXT's Stand & Deliver, the flagship program of the WWE's developmental brand, is Saturday, April 19. It brings with it the chance to put some major eyeballs on some of the up-and-comers in WWE. It's a huge opportunity (which you can hear Shawn Michaels discuss in the video above) and it's a lot of fun.

Which is why you don't want to miss the 2025 edition of Stand & Deliver. So we're here to help out with all the information you need for NXT's latest premium live event.

How To Watch NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

NXT Stand & Deliver will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. It will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. T-Mobile Arena is a 20,000-seat venue which will also host SmackDown on Friday and Raw on Monday.

If you're in the U.S., Stand & Deliver will be available to stream live on Peacock. If you're outside of the U.S., or use a VPN service, Netflix will air the event.

This is the first Stand & Deliver to stream on Netflix since the WWE-Netflix partnership began in January.

What Time is NXT Stand & Deliver?

The show will start pretty early for fans in Las Vegas, with the opening bell set to ring at 10 a.m. PT. However, we know there are WWE fans across the globe who might be interested in catching Stand & Deliver live.

Check out the table below for start times for NXT Stand & Deliver in multiple time zones and countries.

Area or Time Zone

Start Time Saturday

Pacific Time

10 a.m.

Central Time

Noon

Eastern Time

1 p.m.

United Kingdom

6 p.m.

Europe

7 p.m.

Arabia

9 p.m.

India

11:30 p.m.

China

2 a.m. Sunday

Japan

3 a.m. Sunday

Australia

5 a.m. Sunday

NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 Match Card

The show will be headlined by NXT Champion Oba Femi defending his gold against Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans in a Triple Threat match.

Also on the card are high-stakes women's championship matches as a six-woman ladder match will determine the new NXT Women's North American Champion and a Fatal 4-Way match for the NXT Women's Championship features four of the biggest stars on the brand.

Newly crowned NXT North American Champion Ricky Saints will defend his title against Ethan Page. Those two have a massive shared history and obviously both came from rival promotion AEW.

Finally, the NXT Tag Team Championships will be on the line as Nathan Frazier and Axiom defend the belts against Hank Walker and Tank Ledger. The champions haven't been on the same page as of late, but will they be able to get it together to retain the gold?

Match

Stipulation/Notes

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

Ladder match for NXT Women's North American Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Guilia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker

Fatal 4-Way for NXT Women's Championship

Nathan Frazier & Axiom (c) vs. Hank & Tank

NXT Tag Team Championship match

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

NXT North American Championship match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans

Triple Threat for NXT Championship

Predictions and Analysis for NXT Stand & Deliver 2025

Zaria vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Sol Ruca vs. Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail vs. Lola Vice: Sol Rucca

You could make a case for every woman in this match to win. It's a testament to how good each one of them has been over the past few months. But, giving the vacant title to a super-over, uber-athletic babyface who could steal the show in a ladder match seems like the right move. For that reason, I'm taking Rucca.

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Guilia vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Jaida Parker: Stephanie Vaquer

Just an absurd amount of talent in this match. Grace could certainly win her first championship with WWE, but I'm not sure she needs it. She could go to the main roster tomorrow and not miss a beat. Parker is incredibly over with the NXT crowd, as is Guilia. But I don't expect Vaquer's title run to end this soon.

Nathan Frazier & Axiom (c) vs. Gauntlet Match Winners: Gauntlet Match Winners

I'm taking Hank and Tank to knock off "Fraxiom" at Stand & Deliver. We've seen Frazier and Axiom drift apart and it might be time for a good, old-fashioned tag team breakup. Not to mention it might serve one of them well to head to the main roster.

Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page: Ricky Saints

Page and Saints go way back, so the story here practically writes itself. Both are obviously deserving of wearing NXT gold, but ultimately, Saints retains.

Oba Femi (c) vs. Trick Williams vs. Je'Von Evans: Oba Femi

Both Femi and Williams are ready for the main roster and Evans appears to be on the brink of becoming the biggest underdog babyface in NXT. Because Williams seems more than ready for the main roster, I don't think he wins Saturday. So that means Femi likely retains here.

