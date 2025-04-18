SI

How to Watch WrestleMania 41 in the U.S. and Internationally

Nate Cunningham

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania Night 2 on Sunday.
Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title against John Cena at WrestleMania Night 2 on Sunday. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The road to WrestleMania is about to hit the end of the line, as the "Show of Shows" will begin Saturday and wrap up Sunday.

There are storylines aplenty and about as much star power as any WrestleMania has ever had, which means WrestleMania 41 is on track to be special.

So you're not going to want to miss a minute of the fast-paced, hard-hitting action. But this year, the biggest wrestling show of the year might not be where you'd expect it to be.

How to Watch WrestleMania 41

For viewers in the U.S., WrestleMania will stream in both English and Spanish on Peacock on Saturday (April 19) and Sunday (April 20) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

While WWE and Netflix reached a streaming agreement that began back in January, Peacock already had a contract in place with WWE, dictating that premium live events (PLEs) stream on the platform until March 2026.

Peacock subscriptions start at $8/month.

SI WrestleMania. WrestleMania 41 News, Analysis and History. dark. MORE

Netflix will only carry WrestleMania internationally. Subscribers in the following locations will be able to stream the show live.

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

WrestleMania Match Card: Night 1

Four championship matches and one of the biggest Triple Threats in the history of the company highlight Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, will clash with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in hopes of breaking a four-match losing streak to the Ring General.

Three of the biggest stars in company history will meet in the main event as CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns clash in what might be the culmination of a blood feud.

Jade Cargill will compete in her first singles match at WrestleMania against former stablemate Naomi. This is the first non-title women's match in WrestleMania history.

El Grande Americano, who is certainly not Chad Gable in disguise, takes on perhaps the most famous luchador in history, Rey Mysterio. LA Knight (yeah!) defends the United States Championship against the Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu, and Charlotte clashes with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship in a program that has unfortunately solicited mostly groans from fans.

Participants

Stipulation

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

Singles match for World Heavyweight Championship

El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio

Singles match

War Raiders (c) vs. New Day

Tag Team match for World Tag Team Championships

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

Singles match

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

Singles match for United States Championship

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Singles match for WWE Women's Championship

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns

Triple Threat match (main event)

WrestleMania Match Card: Night 2

The main event of Night 2 will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the newly heel John Cena. There are plenty of questions surrounding this match, not the least of which regards The Rock's involvement. Will we see an appearance from the Final Boss?

Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre square off in a street fight and the makeshift team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way could see any competitor win (although, our money might be on Dominik Mysterio to pull off a sneaky, heelish victory), which is a testament to the character work all four have been putting in recently.

In what will likely be the semi-main event, Iyo Sky will defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match. Again, all three of these women are incredibly over and any one of them could win Sunday.

Participants

Stipulation

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Tag Team match for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

Sin City Street Fight

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Fatal 4-Way for WWE Intercontinental Championship

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Singles match

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Triple Threat for Women's World Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Singles match for Undisputed WWE Championship

WrestleMania 41 Predictions

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship): Jey Uso

Uso is insanely over, so it would be worth putting the belt on him just for the merchandise and entraces. However, there's been a long-term story told with Gunther and Uso, which makes sense to culminate with the babyface finally besting the heel and proving him wrong.

El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio: Rey Mysterio

The payoff here will be Americano getting unmasked, confirming that Chad Gable was under the mask this whole time.

War Raiders (c) vs. New Day (World Tag Team Championships): New Day

Sure, this new version of the New Day is dastardly, but the duo need the belts to be truly relevant on the card as top-end heels. So we'll likely see a title change.

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi: Jade Cargill

Cargill isn't losing her first singles match at WrestleMania. It's that simple, really.

LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (United States Championship): Jacob Fatu

As great as Knight is as champ, it makes more sense to switch the belt here. It can advance the internal tension between members of the new Bloodline and free Knight up to perhaps poke around the main event scene as a challenger.

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte (WWE Women's Championship): Charlotte

This one is tough to pick, simply because of how disastrous the build has been. Not many were thrilled with Charlotte winning the Royal Rumble, especially considering her gimmick at this point is basically '#LOLCharlotteWins.' Things only got worse when Stratton was completely unable to hold her own in promo battles, to the point that her character was severely damaged. I'm thinking Stratton gets rebuilt and Charlotte is a transitional champion.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns: CM Punk

Honestly, any of these guys could win this match. But I think that Punk getting Paul Heyman into his corner will be the deciding factor. That sets up Reigns to find a new manager and Punk to become a contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships): Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

This makeshift team of Bayley and Valkyria seems more like a way to get them both on the card and less of a way to give them a tag push. Judgment Day retains.

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre gets back on track, picking up a big-time win at WrestleMania.

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio (intercontinental Championship): Dominik Mysterio

Historically, or perhaps anecdotally, title changes rarely occur in Fatal 4-Way matches. However, this is the perfect spot to move the title. You can advance the story of dissension in the Judgment Day by having Mysterio pin Balor, while also keeping Breakker and Penta strong.

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Logan Paul

Paul stood tall during the go-home edition of Raw, so conventional wisdom would suggest that he's losing at WrestleMania. However, I think the longterm play here has more to do with a potential Styles heel turn.

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (Women's World Championship): Iyo Sky

The story here appears to be that Ripley and Belair are more focused on one another and dismissive of the Women's World Championship, while Sky continues to get the better of them both. While I'm skeptical WWE will end Belair's WrestleMania winning streak, I think this is a great way to legitimize Sky as a top-tier main event player in the women's division.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship): John Cena

Cena will win, potentially thanks to interference from The Rock, setting up a story for Rhodes to 'save WWE' over the course of the next year to get the belt back off of Cena.

More WrestleMania on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Nate Cunningham
NATE CUNNINGHAM

Nathan Cunningham is a writer for Sports Illustrated and Minute Media. Throughout his career, he has written about collegiate sports, NFL Draft, Super Bowl champions, and more. Nathan has also been featured in FanSided and 90Min. Nathan loves colorful uniforms, mascots and fast-break pull-up 3-pointers. He graduated from BYU in 2016 with a degree in journalism.

Home/Wrestling