How to Watch WrestleMania 41 in the U.S. and Internationally
The road to WrestleMania is about to hit the end of the line, as the "Show of Shows" will begin Saturday and wrap up Sunday.
There are storylines aplenty and about as much star power as any WrestleMania has ever had, which means WrestleMania 41 is on track to be special.
So you're not going to want to miss a minute of the fast-paced, hard-hitting action. But this year, the biggest wrestling show of the year might not be where you'd expect it to be.
How to Watch WrestleMania 41
For viewers in the U.S., WrestleMania will stream in both English and Spanish on Peacock on Saturday (April 19) and Sunday (April 20) at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
While WWE and Netflix reached a streaming agreement that began back in January, Peacock already had a contract in place with WWE, dictating that premium live events (PLEs) stream on the platform until March 2026.
Peacock subscriptions start at $8/month.
Netflix will only carry WrestleMania internationally. Subscribers in the following locations will be able to stream the show live.
Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Ecuador, Egypt, Finland, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
WrestleMania Match Card: Night 1
Four championship matches and one of the biggest Triple Threats in the history of the company highlight Night 1 of WrestleMania.
The 2025 Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso, will clash with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in hopes of breaking a four-match losing streak to the Ring General.
Three of the biggest stars in company history will meet in the main event as CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns clash in what might be the culmination of a blood feud.
Jade Cargill will compete in her first singles match at WrestleMania against former stablemate Naomi. This is the first non-title women's match in WrestleMania history.
El Grande Americano, who is certainly not Chad Gable in disguise, takes on perhaps the most famous luchador in history, Rey Mysterio. LA Knight (yeah!) defends the United States Championship against the Samoan Werewolf, Jacob Fatu, and Charlotte clashes with Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship in a program that has unfortunately solicited mostly groans from fans.
Participants
Stipulation
Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
Singles match for World Heavyweight Championship
El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio
Singles match
War Raiders (c) vs. New Day
Tag Team match for World Tag Team Championships
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
Singles match
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
Singles match for United States Championship
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Singles match for WWE Women's Championship
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns
Triple Threat match (main event)
WrestleMania Match Card: Night 2
The main event of Night 2 will feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against the newly heel John Cena. There are plenty of questions surrounding this match, not the least of which regards The Rock's involvement. Will we see an appearance from the Final Boss?
Elsewhere on the card, Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre square off in a street fight and the makeshift team of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.
The Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way could see any competitor win (although, our money might be on Dominik Mysterio to pull off a sneaky, heelish victory), which is a testament to the character work all four have been putting in recently.
In what will likely be the semi-main event, Iyo Sky will defend the Women's World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match. Again, all three of these women are incredibly over and any one of them could win Sunday.
Participants
Stipulation
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria
Tag Team match for WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
Sin City Street Fight
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
Fatal 4-Way for WWE Intercontinental Championship
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
Singles match
Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
Triple Threat for Women's World Championship
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
Singles match for Undisputed WWE Championship
WrestleMania 41 Predictions
Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso (World Heavyweight Championship): Jey Uso
Uso is insanely over, so it would be worth putting the belt on him just for the merchandise and entraces. However, there's been a long-term story told with Gunther and Uso, which makes sense to culminate with the babyface finally besting the heel and proving him wrong.
El Grande Americano vs. Rey Mysterio: Rey Mysterio
The payoff here will be Americano getting unmasked, confirming that Chad Gable was under the mask this whole time.
War Raiders (c) vs. New Day (World Tag Team Championships): New Day
Sure, this new version of the New Day is dastardly, but the duo need the belts to be truly relevant on the card as top-end heels. So we'll likely see a title change.
Jade Cargill vs. Naomi: Jade Cargill
Cargill isn't losing her first singles match at WrestleMania. It's that simple, really.
LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu (United States Championship): Jacob Fatu
As great as Knight is as champ, it makes more sense to switch the belt here. It can advance the internal tension between members of the new Bloodline and free Knight up to perhaps poke around the main event scene as a challenger.
Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte (WWE Women's Championship): Charlotte
This one is tough to pick, simply because of how disastrous the build has been. Not many were thrilled with Charlotte winning the Royal Rumble, especially considering her gimmick at this point is basically '#LOLCharlotteWins.' Things only got worse when Stratton was completely unable to hold her own in promo battles, to the point that her character was severely damaged. I'm thinking Stratton gets rebuilt and Charlotte is a transitional champion.
CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns: CM Punk
Honestly, any of these guys could win this match. But I think that Punk getting Paul Heyman into his corner will be the deciding factor. That sets up Reigns to find a new manager and Punk to become a contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship.
Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria (WWE Women's Tag Team Championships): Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
This makeshift team of Bayley and Valkyria seems more like a way to get them both on the card and less of a way to give them a tag push. Judgment Day retains.
Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre: Drew McIntyre
McIntyre gets back on track, picking up a big-time win at WrestleMania.
Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio (intercontinental Championship): Dominik Mysterio
Historically, or perhaps anecdotally, title changes rarely occur in Fatal 4-Way matches. However, this is the perfect spot to move the title. You can advance the story of dissension in the Judgment Day by having Mysterio pin Balor, while also keeping Breakker and Penta strong.
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul: Logan Paul
Paul stood tall during the go-home edition of Raw, so conventional wisdom would suggest that he's losing at WrestleMania. However, I think the longterm play here has more to do with a potential Styles heel turn.
Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (Women's World Championship): Iyo Sky
The story here appears to be that Ripley and Belair are more focused on one another and dismissive of the Women's World Championship, while Sky continues to get the better of them both. While I'm skeptical WWE will end Belair's WrestleMania winning streak, I think this is a great way to legitimize Sky as a top-tier main event player in the women's division.
Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship): John Cena
Cena will win, potentially thanks to interference from The Rock, setting up a story for Rhodes to 'save WWE' over the course of the next year to get the belt back off of Cena.