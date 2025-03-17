John Cena Got Booed Into Oblivion in His First Big Appearance Since Turning Heel
Earlier this month, John Cena turned heel.
In one of the most shocking moments in the history of professional wrestling, Cena, the goodest good guy in the WWE for more than two decades, kicked Cody Rhodes below the belt at the behest of The Rock, breaking bad for the first time.
On Monday, Cena was back in action, this time in front of a hot crowd in Brussels. From the moment he walked out, Cena was booed into oblivion.
Cena’s monologue to the crowd only earned him more of their ire.
Wrestling is one of our greatest art forms, because while the crowd is booing the absolute crap out of Cena here, they are also absolutely loving this. Cena turning heel—wrestling parlance for bad guy—was one of the white whales of wrestling for years, and one that many fans simply consigned themselves to believe we would never get to see.
Now it’s happening, and it’s happening in the build-up to WrestleMania, where Cena will have a shot at the title against current WWE good guy champion Cody Rhodes. Listen to these boos man.
So yeah, while the crowd is booing, many are booing out of love. Wrestling can be kind of weird like that. Fans online were loving the moment.
In conclusion, wrestling is the only thing that’s real.