WrestleMania Weekend Schedule of Events: Everything to Watch (or Attend)
WrestleMania 41 might not start until this weekend, but there are plenty of events for wrestling fans this week.
So as we await the opening bell of WrestleMania Night 1 on Saturday, let's take a look at all the other festivities that await fans who are headed to Las Vegas for the "Granddaddy of Them All."
Full Schedule of WrestleMania Events
The WWE has a full slate of events for wrestling fans in Sin City this week and spilling over into next week. Everything from wrestling, to a one-man show, a comedy roast and a concert. There's something for everyone.
Below is a breakdown. All times are local (PT).
Event
Location
Date
Time
Las Vegas Convention Center
April 17 to April 21
• Thurs: Noon –7 p.m.
Fontainebleau
April 17 to April 20
• Thurs: 8 p.m.-4 a.m.
Friday Night SmackDown
T-Mobile Arena
April 18
5 p.m.
Fontainebleau
April 18
9:30 p.m.
T-Mobile Arena
April 19
10 a.m.
WrestleMania 41
Allegiant Stadium
April 19
4 p.m.
Undertaker: One Deadman Show
Fontainebleau
April 19
10 p.m.
Allegiant Stadium
April 20
4 p.m.
Fontainebleau
April 20
9:30 p.m.
Monday Night Raw
T-Mobile Arena
April 21
4:30 p.m.
NXT
Fontainebleau
April 22
4:30 p.m.
WWE World is the central hub for the week's events, with tons of experiences and opportunities for fans to take part in.
Superstar row will be filled with various WWE talent over the course of the week, conducting meet and greets and photo ops. Other superstars will be interviewed live and fans can sit in the audience for that.
Fusion Ink Empire will be there doing tattoos for fans, who can also compete in games like the Netflix Chair Shot (in which you swing a chair at a wrestling dummy and score more points the harder you hit), create signs for WrestleMania, call a real WWE match and get the recording, check out pieces of history like the Heartbreak Hotel and the real cages from Wargames or fire up WWE 2K25 in the 2k gaming lounge.
On top of all that, fans can participate in the WWE Superstar Entrance Experience, which allows anyone to walk that aisle just like their favorite wrestler.
The WrestleMania Superstore will also be at WWE World, giving fans access to exclusive memorabilia, apparel and merchandise. Topps will be present with the latest WWE trading cards and Beckett Authentication representatives will be there to grade cards.
WrestleMania: Dates, Start Time & How to Watch
WrestleMania 41 is on track to be the biggest show in WWE history. A roster so stacked with talent that three of the biggest stars in the world (CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns) aren't even in the world championship picture.
Meanwhile, John Cena is competing in his final WrestleMania before retirement, aiming to win a record-breaking 17th world title. On top of that, The Rock might be involved again.
So you're not going to want to miss a second of the show, which takes place over the course of two nights in Las Vegas.
Night 1 is Saturday, April 19, and begins at 7 p.m. ET. Night 2 is Sunday, April 20, and also begins at 7 p.m. ET.
For U.S. viewers, WrestleMania 41 can be streamed on Peacock. For viewers outside of the U.S., Netflix will stream the event.
WrestleMania Night 1 Match Card
- Triple Threat match (main event): Seth Rollins vs. Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk
- World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
- WWE Women's Championship match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- World Tag Team Championship match: War Raiders (c) vc. The New Day
- United States Championship match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
WrestleMania Night 2 Match Card
- Undisputed WWE Championship match (main event): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
- WWE Women's World Championship match: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair
- Women's Tag Team Championship match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
- Intercontinental Championship match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor
- Sin City Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre
- AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
How to Get Tickets for WrestleMania Events
If you've been on the fence, but are pulling the trigger to get in on the fun now, you've still got plenty of options.
Tickets for WWE World can be purchased here. Tickets for WrestleMania After Dark can be purchased here.
Tickets for WrestleMania, The Roast of WrestleMania and Monday Night Raw can be purchased at any major ticket marketplace.