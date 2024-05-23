WWE Announces First Two-Night Edition of ‘SummerSlam’
One of WWE’s signature events is about to be twice as big.
The company announced Thursday that the 2026 edition of SummerSlam will be held at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis—and it will take place over two nights, Aug. 1 and 2. It will mark the first time that a WWE event other than WrestleMania will be held over multiple nights.
SummerSlam has long been one of WWE’s “big four” annual pay-per-views (along with WrestleMania, Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble) but the company has elevated the status of the event in recent years by holding it in NFL stadiums.
The 2021 edition at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the first SummerSlam stadium show since the 1992 event was held at Wembley Stadium in London. Last year’s event at Ford Field in Detroit set a non-WrestleMania revenue record. This year’s SummerSlam will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
WWE has also seen success in recent years with multi-night presentations of WrestleMania. The first ’Mania to take air in multiple installments was in 2020, when WWE pre-taped the show behind closed doors at its training facility in Orlando and broadcast the show over two nights. When pandemic restrictions eased and WWE was again able to hold events in front of live audiences, WrestleMania 37 was held in Tampa over the course of two nights in 2021.