The St. Louis BattleHawks and Houston Roughnecks are both undefeated after both teams recorded a successful first outing in their XFL openers. Having benefited from playing against backup quarterbacks in Week 1, these teams will face each other in Week 2 and will have to go against a starting signal caller for the first time.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The BattleHawks scored the biggest upset of the young XFL season when they knocked off the Dallas Renegades 15-9 in the opener. With Renegades starting quarterback Landry Jones out while recovering from an injury, the St. Louis defense was able to keep the Dallas offense from succeeding. Meanwhile, BattleHawks quarterback Jordan Ta’amu racked up 209 passing yards and 77 rushing yards, with his mobility paving the way for the scoring chances that made the difference in this game.

Houston enjoyed a 37-17 home win over the Los Angeles Wildcats in its first game as a franchise. The Roughnecks also faced a backup quarterback, as Wildcats starter Josh Johnson was unable to play due to injury. Even if he had played, Houston’s ability to get after the quarterback resulted in 16 quarterback hits and looked capable of keeping any signal caller from getting into a rhythm. Offensively, PJ Walker threw four touchdown passes and appears to be a good choice to start over Connor Cook for this team going forward.