Former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck has filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon for wrongful termination, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

Luck, who filed the federal lawsuit last week in Connecticut, is seeking unspecified damages, reports Kaplan. McMahon, WWE's chairman and CEO, relaunched the XFL this year but shut down the league earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. He hired Luck, the father of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, as the XFL's commissioner in 2018.

The complaint reportedly states, "Despite fulfilling his obligations as Commissioner and CEO since May 30, 2018, Mr. Luck was wrongfully terminated by Alpha Entertainment LLC ("Alpha"), an affiliate of Defendant, on April 9, 2020. Thus, Alpha has repudiated Mr. Luck's employment agreement. Mr. Luck brings this action for breach of contract and declaratory judgment against McMahon."

Kaplan reports the lawsuit says that Alpha has filed through bankruptcy court to have the court reject "Certain Executive Contracts." The XFL filed for Chapter 11 on April 13, just three days after it suspended operations and laid off more than 400 employees.

Luck's complaint also said he was terminated on April 9, one day before most of the league's staff was laid off. The complaint includes a letter "Luck sent to McMahon disputing the reasons laid out in the termination letter," reports Kaplan.