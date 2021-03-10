XFL, CFL Working Toward Potential Partnership

The XFL and Canadian Football League announced on Wednesday that the two leagues are working toward a potential partnership.

The leagues said in a statement they will work together to "identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football."

No agreement has been reached regarding a potential merging of the leagues. The exact nature of a potential partnership has yet to be announced.

"We are honored and excited to be in discussions with the CFL. It's clear through our early conversations that we share a passion for football, an expansive sense of possibility, and a deep desire to create more opportunity for players and fans across North America and around the world," XFL President and CEO Jeffrey Pollack said in a statement. "Blending the CFL’s rich heritage with our fresh thinking, and the unique reach and experience of our ownership, could be transformative for the game."

"We look forward to learning more about what's possible together with the CFL and where our shared passion takes us."

The XFL was previously planning to return in 2022 after it canceled its 2020 season amid bankruptcy proceedings. The league announced on Wednesday those plans have been put "on hold" due to conversations with the CFL.