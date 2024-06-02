Yankees Announcer Said Giants Fans Were 'Lit', and His Partner Cracked Up Laughing
How would the average person describe a group of people having a good time? Depending on their generation, there could be a wide variety of answers, particularly if a member of Gen Z is describing the situation.
New York Yankees play-by-play commentator Michael Kay, who is 63 years old, opted to utilize a piece of lingo that has become popularized by Gen Z in an amusing moment during Saturday's broadcast of New York's 7–3 win over the San Francisco Giants.
When a boat transporting a bunch of dancing and excited-looking Giants fans passed by the bay outside Oracle Park during the bottom of the second inning, Kay didn't miss a beat, declaring that the "People are lit!"
Kay's partner and former Yankees outfielder Paul O'Neill, couldn't believe his ears—or contain his laughter—at the sound of the 63-year-old Kay using the word 'lit.'
"People are lit!" Kay exclaimed, as O'Neill burst into laughter.
"Excuse me, Michael?" O'Neill asked. "Can you explain that?"
"They're very happy," Kay replied.
Kudos to Kay and O'Neill for providing some comedic relief during the broadcast, although it might not have even been the funniest moment involving New York baseball broadcasters on Saturday.