For the last three years, we have watched veteran starter/rotund engine of joy Bartolo Colon step to the plate as a member of the Mets and swing for the fences despite the fact that the 43-year-old is, objectively, one of the worst hitters in major league history. In at-bat after at-bat, Colon has repeatedly come up embarrassingly empty. But on May 7, he finally did it. Against the Padres’ James Shields, he connected for the first home run of his big league career, making him the oldest player in MLB history to collect No. 1. The homer—a two-run shot, no less—prompted the Mets’ TV booth to lose its mind for about two straight minutes and featured the ecstatic New York dugout giving Colon the silent treatment before erupting in celebration. All in all, it’s hard to imagine a funnier moment from this season, even if a Bartolo Colon home run is probably one of the signs of the apocalypse. — Jon Tayler