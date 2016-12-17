In the wee hours of Sunday, Sept. 25, a boat crashed into the rocks off Miami Beach, killing all three passengers. One of them was Jose Fernandez, the Marlins’ 24-year-old All-Star right-hander, a player with a personality as magnetic as his pitching repertoire was electric. His devastated teammates held an emotional on-field ceremony for him the next night before a game against the Mets. Just minutes after it ended Dee Gordon, one of Fernandez’s best friends on the team who was wearing his late buddy’s helmet, stepped up to the plate to lead off the game. He took one pitch batting right-handed, as Fernandez did, then moved to his traditional left-hand side of the batter’s box and promptly smacked his first and only home run of the season. He ran around the bases with tears in his eyes, having sparked a 7-3 win and offered evidence that Fernandez’s magic touch could still be felt. — Ted Keith