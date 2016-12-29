Alabama’s Ryan Kelly was the gold standard at center last draft—the Colts nabbed him in Round 1, and he instantly upgraded their entire line. Expecting any of the 2017 center prospects to have that impact is a high bar, but here we find an ultra-experienced group with a couple names at the top that could be Week 1 starters.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Pat Elflein Ohio State 6' 3", 300 lbs. 2 Ethan Pocic LSU 6' 7", 302 lbs. 3 Tyler Orlosky West Virginia 6' 4", 296 lbs. 4 Kyle Fuller Baylor 6' 5", 315 lbs. 5 Jon Toth Kentucky 6' 5", 310 lbs.

Elflein was great as a guard for the Buckeyes last season. He hasn’t taken any steps back moving to center, and in doing so has made himself an even more appealing NFL prospect. He moves people in the run game and has a little sandpaper in his game. Pocic is a center who can get on the move, either to drop and protect his quarterback or pull as a lead blocker. With Michigan’s Mason Cole leaning toward one more year in college, Toth enters the top five. He will participate in the Senior Bowl in January.