2017 NFL draft rankings: Edge rushers

A premium has been placed on edge rushers for decades, but rarely have they been as coveted as they are now, and this draft class has a stockpile of standouts. We’ve combined defensive ends and pass-rushing outside linebackers into one group here, because the difference between 4–3 and 3–4 edge defenders is as narrow as ever.

 
Rank Player School Measurables
1 Myles Garrett Texas A&M 6' 5", 262 lbs.
2 Derek Barnett Tennessee 6' 3", 265 lbs.
3 Tim Williams Alabama 6' 4", 252 lbs..
4 ​DeMarcus Walker Florida State 6' 4", 280 lbs.
5 Solomon Thomas Stanford 6' 3", 256 lbs.
6 Carl Lawson​ Auburn 6' 2", 253 lbs.
7 Takkarist McKinley UCLA 6' 4", 230 lbs.
8 Charles Harris Missouri 6' 3", 235 lbs.
9 Harold Landry Boston College 6' 3", 250 lbs.
10 Ryan Anderson Alabama 6' 2", 253 lbs.

Frankly, I ran out of room—the list of edge defenders with Round 3-and-up potential could go another five to 10 guys deep: Marquis Haynes, Ejuan Price, Dawuane Smoot, Devonte Fields ... just keeps going. Among those who are here, Garrett, Barnett and Williams all have the look of top-15 picks, while both Walker and Thomas could be in that range. McKinley is a hyper-active defender who benefited when UCLA shifted from a 3–4 to a 4–3. And if you want a plug-and-play end in a 4–3 scheme, Walker could be your guy. Harris might have the best spin move in college football. Landry just wrapped his Boston College career with a brilliant bowl-game performance against Maryland.

