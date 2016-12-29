NFL

2017 NFL draft rankings: Offensive tackles

Get ready to hear plenty about the deficiencies in this year’s tackle class. As always, starters will emerge from the players selected, but there is not an overwhelming number of obvious candidates, nor much in the way of top-10 talent.

 
Rank Player School Measurables
1 Cam Robinson Alabama 6' 6", 327 lbs.
2 Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin 6' 6", 314 lbs.
3 Garett Bolles​ Utah 6' 5", 300 lbs.
4 Roderick Johnson​ Florida State 6' 7", 311 lbs.
5 Adam Bisnowaty Pitt 6' 6", 305 lbs.
6 Dion Dawkins Temple 6' 5", 315 lbs.
7 Chad Wheeler USC 6' 6", 310 lbs.
8 Antonio Garcia Troy 6' 7", 302 lbs.
9 Forrest Lamp Western Kentucky 6' 4", 300 lbs.
10 Conor McDermott​ UCLA 6' 8", 310 lbs.

Robinson really has been better than the narrative would suggest this season. Case in point: His work earlier this season against Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, who is almost unanimously the 2017 draft’s No. 1 prospect. Robinson projects as a long-term answer at left tackle, provided he continues to develop his defenses against speed rushers—he already plays with power. Ramczyk has been excellent this season on the left side, too, and he moves extremely well for his size. Johnson is the wild card, a prospect with very obvious natural gifts but who was not able to put it all together this season. He still faces a decision on his NFL future. Bolles could go back to school, too, but he’ll be 25 in May. That’s going to cap his draft ceiling.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters