Get ready to hear plenty about the deficiencies in this year’s tackle class. As always, starters will emerge from the players selected, but there is not an overwhelming number of obvious candidates, nor much in the way of top-10 talent.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Cam Robinson Alabama 6' 6", 327 lbs. 2 Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin 6' 6", 314 lbs. 3 Garett Bolles​ Utah 6' 5", 300 lbs. 4 Roderick Johnson​ Florida State 6' 7", 311 lbs. 5 Adam Bisnowaty Pitt 6' 6", 305 lbs. 6 Dion Dawkins Temple 6' 5", 315 lbs. 7 Chad Wheeler USC 6' 6", 310 lbs. 8 Antonio Garcia Troy 6' 7", 302 lbs. 9 Forrest Lamp Western Kentucky 6' 4", 300 lbs. 10 Conor McDermott​ UCLA 6' 8", 310 lbs.

Robinson really has been better than the narrative would suggest this season. Case in point: His work earlier this season against Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett, who is almost unanimously the 2017 draft’s No. 1 prospect. Robinson projects as a long-term answer at left tackle, provided he continues to develop his defenses against speed rushers—he already plays with power. Ramczyk has been excellent this season on the left side, too, and he moves extremely well for his size. Johnson is the wild card, a prospect with very obvious natural gifts but who was not able to put it all together this season. He still faces a decision on his NFL future. Bolles could go back to school, too, but he’ll be 25 in May. That’s going to cap his draft ceiling.