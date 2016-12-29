Defining a player as a safety these days—even when adding the “free” or “strong” designation—rarely tells the whole story. Safeties obviously have to be able to cover ground deep against the pass, but more than ever they also have to be forceful against the run and be able to handle any offensive position in coverage. This position will have a significant impact in the draft’s first round.​

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Jabrill Peppers Michigan 6' 1", 205 lbs. 2 Jamal Adams LSU 6' 1", 213 lbs. 3 Malik Hooker Ohio State 6' 2", 205 lbs. 4 Budda Baker Washington 5' 10", 192 lbs. 5 Justin Evans Texas A&M 6' 1", 195 lbs. 6 Marcus Maye Florida 6' 0", 216 lbs. 7 Marcus Williams Utah 6' 1", 195 lbs. 8 Eddie Jackson Alabama 6' 0", 194 lbs. 9 Quin Blanding Virginia 6' 2", 215 lbs. 10 Josh Harvey-Clemons Louisville 6' 5", 212 lbs.

Where do you play Peppers? How about: Anywhere. O.K., he’s not going to line up along the D-line, but the worries about finding an exact position fit for him are overblown—he’s an out-of-this-world athlete that can be a matchup buster for a defense. Hooker is cut from a similar cloth, maybe not quite as dynamic as Peppers but a Swiss Army knife safety. Adams is another potential Pro Bowler at the next level. He’s more of a true safety than a hybrid S/LB-type. Evans will have Texas A&M well-represented even after Armani Watts elected to return to school. The Deone Bucannon comp has been a popular one for Peppers. It is more apropos for Baker, who can be very physical when pulled up to the line.