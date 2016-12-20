The 10 receiver prospects in our initial 2017 rankings have combined for 9,809 yards through the air this season. Easy math: That’s about 1,000 per man. College offensive stats are as inflated as ever, but we’re still talking about some serious talent atop this position.

Rank Player School The Skinny 1 Corey Davis Western Michigan 6' 2", 205 lbs. 2 Mike Williams Clemson 6' 3", 225 lbs. 3 John Ross Washington 5' 11", 173 lbs. 4 JuJu Smith-Schuster USC 6' 2", 220 lbs. 5 Cooper Kupp​ Eastern Washington 6' 2", 205 lbs. 6 Dede Westbrook Oklahoma 6' 0", 176 lbs. 7 Isaiah Ford Virginia Tech 6' 2", 195 lbs. 8 Josh Reynolds Texas A&M 6' 4", 195 lbs. 9 Ryan Switzer North Carolina 5' 10", 185 lbs. 10 KD Cannon Baylor 6' 0", 180 lbs.

The top three—maybe even the top four—have a legitimate argument for being the No. 1 receiver right now. Williams is a downfield weapon with the strength and size to dominate defensive backs when he wants to. The explosive Ross has had a brilliant comeback season after knee injuries sidelined him in 2015—he will be one of the fastest prospects in the draft, period. Smith-Schuster is a bit of a sleeper contender, but he plays a strong, natural receiver. And then there’s Davis. The Western Michigan product sits atop our board for the moment because he is so polished and well-rounded. Kupp is a similar player, albeit one starting from a lower floor/ceiling setup, from the FCS ranks. Considering how much teams emphasize speed and creating mismatches, Westbrook has top-20 potential.