2017 NFL draft rankings: Wide receivers
The 10 receiver prospects in our initial 2017 rankings have combined for 9,809 yards through the air this season. Easy math: That’s about 1,000 per man. College offensive stats are as inflated as ever, but we’re still talking about some serious talent atop this position.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|The Skinny
|1
|Corey Davis
|Western Michigan
|6' 2", 205 lbs.
|2
|Mike Williams
|Clemson
|6' 3", 225 lbs.
|3
|John Ross
|Washington
|5' 11", 173 lbs.
|4
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|USC
|6' 2", 220 lbs.
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|Eastern Washington
|6' 2", 205 lbs.
|6
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|6' 0", 176 lbs.
|7
|Isaiah Ford
|Virginia Tech
|6' 2", 195 lbs.
|8
|Josh Reynolds
|Texas A&M
|6' 4", 195 lbs.
|9
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|5' 10", 185 lbs.
|10
|KD Cannon
|Baylor
|6' 0", 180 lbs.
The top three—maybe even the top four—have a legitimate argument for being the No. 1 receiver right now. Williams is a downfield weapon with the strength and size to dominate defensive backs when he wants to. The explosive Ross has had a brilliant comeback season after knee injuries sidelined him in 2015—he will be one of the fastest prospects in the draft, period. Smith-Schuster is a bit of a sleeper contender, but he plays a strong, natural receiver. And then there’s Davis. The Western Michigan product sits atop our board for the moment because he is so polished and well-rounded. Kupp is a similar player, albeit one starting from a lower floor/ceiling setup, from the FCS ranks. Considering how much teams emphasize speed and creating mismatches, Westbrook has top-20 potential.