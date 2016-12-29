Every NFL team craves a mismatch-creating tight end. All the better if that player can step inline and hand out a little punishment with his blocks, too. Good news for those front offices looking: The 2017 class has several prospects who fill the former void, and at least a couple who bring a complete game to the table.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 O.J. Howard Alabama 6' 6", 251 lbs. 2 Jake Butt Michigan 6' 6", 250 lbs. 3 Evan Engram Ole Miss 6' 3", 235 lbs. 4 Bucky Hodges Virginia Tech 6' 7", 245 lbs. 5 Jeremy Sprinkle Arkansas 6' 6", 256 lbs. 6 Gerald Everett South Alabama 6' 4", 215 lbs. 7 Jordan Leggett Clemson 6' 5", 260 lbs. 8 Cole Hikutini Louisville 6' 5", 248 lbs. 9 Michael Roberts Toledo 6' 5", 270 lbs. 10 Josiah Price Michigan State 6' 4", 248 lbs.

It may not play out this way in April, but there is a bit of a gap between the top two and the rest of the tight end prospects. Both Howard and Butt are capable of lining up anywhere within an offense and are coming out of programs where they are expected to help pave the way for the run game. Howard arguably is a bit more dangerous as a downfield pass catcher, but Butt is about as reliable as they come within a 20-yard window. Engram is kind of like a pass-catching running back playing tight end—he’s undersized for his listed position but has shredded defenses hash mark to hash mark. Hodges pushes the other end of the ​spectrum, as an outside receiver type stuck in a tight end’s body.