Two Louisville players miss Citrus Bowl vs. LSU with gunshot wounds

an hour ago

Two Louisville linebackers were listed as out on the Citrus Bowl injury report after sustaining gunshot wounds at a party earlier this month.

Junior James Hearns and sophomore Henry Famurewa were shot at a Saturday night party at an apartment near campus in early December. Neither player sustained life-threatening injuries and both traveled with the team to Florida to watch the bowl game.

Hearns led the Cardinals with eight sacks this season, while Famurewa recorded two sacks. Hearns played all 12 games this season and was also credited with five forced fumbles. 

A Louisville student named Jayvon Smith told WHAS that students were celebrating Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson’s Heisman Trophy victory when the shooting occurred.

