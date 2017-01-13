Saturday, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Notre Dame had another close shave on Thursday night but managed to escape Coral Gables with a five-point win over Miami. Once again, free throws were the story, with the nation’s best free throw shooting team sinking 12 out of 14 attempts. That pushed the Irish to 4–0 in the ACC, but in the meantime Virginia Tech has lost two of its last three and played its last game on Tuesday night at home. When the Hokies were blown out at Florida State, they did not have senior guard Seth Allen, who was out with a concussion. With Allen in the lineup, with the extra two days of rest, with the game in Blacksburg, it’s not hard to envision the Irish sustaining their first league loss.

Virginia Tech 79, Notre Dame 70