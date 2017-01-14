College Basketball

CSU player argues with UNM staff for telling team to ‘focus more on studying and less on domestic violence’

SI Wire
3 hours ago

Colorado State senior Emmanuel Omogbo and members of the New Mexico coaching staff were involved in a postgame altercation outside Moby Arena on Saturday.

Omogbo was caught on video by the Albuquerque Journal’s Geoff Grammer starting an argument with three coaches standing by the Lobos bus as he left the arena following an 84–71 loss. After Omogbo told assistant Terrence Rencher that he would “whoop [his] ass,” Rencher seemed to escalate the incident by telling Omogbo that “he ain’t whooping nothing.”

Omogbo was led away, as one member of the Rams travel party told Rencher to “grow up.”

Warning: The video below contains NSFW language

After the video began circulating, Keegan Pope of Scout.com reported that a Lobos assistant told Rams players and coaches to “focus more on studying and less on domestic violence” as the two sides left the floor.

This comment appears to be in reference to senior guard Gian Clavell, who has been arrested twice in the past two years on domestic violence charges. He was Colorado State’s leading scorer on Saturday with 22 points on 7 of 14 shooting.

The game became very chippy toward the end, with technicals being doled out for coaches leaving the bench. Grammer shot a video of a near-fight after as the games stopped for an injury timeout.

Colorado State and New Mexico will play again on Feb. 21, in New Mexico.

– Kenny Ducey

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters