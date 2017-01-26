College Basketball

Report: Coach K bans players from entering locker room, wearing Duke gear

SI Wire
an hour ago

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has banned his players from the locker room and won't let them wear Duke gear, ESPN's Jeff Goodman and Dana O'Neil report.

Duke has lost three of its last four games, including losing at home to N.C. State for the first time in 22 years. Duke is 2-3 under interim coach Jeff Capel since Krzyzewski took a leave of absence to have back surgery.

ESPN reports that Krzyzewski met with the team at his home on Tuesday and that he has used this motivational tactic in the past. 

Capel addressed ESPN's report in an appearance on WRAL on Thursday. 

"It's pretty disappointing when stuff that happens in a locker room gets out like that," Capel said, according to USA Today's Nicole Auerbach. 

Duke's next game is at Wake Forest on Saturday. There is no announced timetable for Krzyzewski's return.

