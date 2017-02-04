Cornell—Yale game suspended after in-game power outage

How many Ivy Leaguers does it take to screw in a lightbulb?

A blackout in the arena — during the first two minutes of the game — led to the suspension of Saturday’s Cornell–Yale tilt.

Two minutes into the game, Cornell’s gym lost power. The game had been delayed two hours due to a local power outage.

The game will pick back up on Sunday, with Yale leading 2–0 with 18:37 left in the first half.

After a delayed start because of a power outage, the lights go out again about 2 minutes in between @CUBigRedHoops and @YaleAthletics. #ILDN pic.twitter.com/bs3ixs8Dt3 — Cornell_ILDN (@Cornell_ILDN) February 5, 2017

Move over, Super Bowl.