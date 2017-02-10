College Basketball

Washington forward Malik Dime slaps Colorado student heckler

3 hours ago

Washington senior Malik Dime slapped a student heckler during halftime of a game at Colorado on Thursday night.

Dime, a 6'9" forward from Dakar, Senegal, did not play in the game as he sat out his ninth straight contest because with a broken finger.

"I'm aware of it," Washington head coach Lorenzo Romar said. "I don't know anything about the details. I will look into it."

The incident happened as the teams were leaving the floor at halftime at the Coors Events Center in Boulder. Colorado ended up winning the game 81–66.

“We were talking the usual game talk with the players like we usually do,” Dylan, a Colorado student said to BSN Denver. “Malik looked over at us at one point and said ‘I’m gonna come over there and slap the s*** out of you.’ We didn’t think that was real so we just laughed and then at the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face and the follow through hit the person sitting right next to me, which was Brian.”

Dime is averaging 5.5 points and 4.9 rebounds this season for Washington, who have lost six games in a row.

- Scooby Axson

