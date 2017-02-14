The UConn women's basketball team pulled off an incredible feat on Monday night, winning their 100th straight win with a 66–55 victory over South Carolina.

The four-time defending champion's last defeat came on Nov. 17, 2014 in an overtime game on the road against Stanford. The Huskies will go for win No. 101 on Saturday against Tulane, and have just four games remaining to complete their second consecutive undefeated season.

Former players and other athletes reacted to the Huskies' impressive accomplishment on social media on Monday night.

WOW #100 @UConnWBB one of the greatest coaches/leaders we have ever had in sports. Keep em rollin Coach Geno 🙌 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) February 14, 2017

And that's how you get 100 straight... #bleedblue — Breanna Stewart (@bre_stewart30) February 14, 2017

100 wins in a row for #UCONN. My GOODNESS. Standards, respect, hard work, celebrating teammates, leadership. Getting it DONE. #RESPECT — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) February 14, 2017

Congrats to the UConn women on securing their 100th straight win. That is an absurd achievement. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 14, 2017

Simply amazing. UConn Women's Basketball is the most dominant program in college hoops history. 100 in a row...incredible. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/XyFVgdANHO — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) February 14, 2017

UConn women's basketball has achieved the fifth 100-game winning streak in NCAA history! pic.twitter.com/IKjVKTkvGO — NCAA (@NCAA) February 14, 2017

Congrats to @UConnWBB making history last night winning their 100th consecutive game! Next this morn @GMA @JessePalmerABC has the highlights — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) February 14, 2017

The Huskies are 25–0 on the season heading into the NCAA tournament where they will aim to earn their fifth consecutive championship title.