College Basketball

Athletes react to UConn women's basketball's 100th straight win

SI Wire
Tuesday February 14th, 2017

The UConn women's basketball team pulled off an incredible feat on Monday night, winning their 100th straight win with a 66–55 victory over South Carolina.

The four-time defending champion's last defeat came on Nov. 17, 2014 in an overtime game on the road against Stanford. The Huskies will go for win No. 101 on Saturday against Tulane, and have just four games remaining to complete their second consecutive undefeated season. 

Former players and other athletes reacted to the Huskies' impressive accomplishment on social media on Monday night.

The Huskies are 25–0 on the season heading into the NCAA tournament where they will aim to earn their fifth consecutive championship title.

