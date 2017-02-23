last week: 1

record: 28–0

Last week’s Power Rankings led off with an experiment in calculating Gonzaga’s odds of going undefeated. It used kenpom.com‘s efficiency data as its foundation, and since that metric loves the Zags this season, the running-the-table odds were surprisingly high. But what happens when the same experiment is run using ESPN’s BPI data, or Jeff Sagarin’s ratings?

With help from Seth Burn (@SethBurn), who did the heavy lifting of translating kenpom, BPI and Sagarin all into one language—Pythagorean winning percentage—I ran three new sets of Gonzaga running-the-table odds. To fill out the remainder of the Zags’ schedule this time, I used the projected West Coast Conference tourney bracket, and then an average of the NCAA tournament teams they might face in each round (16s, 8s, 4s, 2s, 1s and 1s), based on the seeding from SI.com’s latest mock bracket.

Here are the results:

The three metrics give Gonzaga an average of 62.3% odds of entering the NCAA tournament undefeated and 9.1% odds of running the table. BPI (4.4% perfection odds) and Sagarin (6.8%) were, not surprisingly, less bullish on Gonzaga going 39–0 than kenpom (16.1%). Those numbers would obviously fluctuate based on the actual difficulty of the Zags’ tourney bracket.

Additional thanks to John Ezekowitz (@JohnEzekowitz) and Sameer Ohri (@sohri) for helping talk me through this project.

Next up: 2/23 at San Diego, 2/25 vs. BYU