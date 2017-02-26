College Basketball

Police: Maurice Watson 'dodging' law enforcement after warrant for sexual assault

an hour ago

The U.S. Marshals and the Omaha Police continue their search for Creighton point guard Maurice Watson Jr., who was issued a felony arrest warrant for first-degree sexual assault.

"At this point in time, Mr. Watson is dodging law enforcement efforts to arrest him," the Omaha Police Department said in a statement. "Until he is located and arrested by law enforcement, or turns himself in, the entire Douglas County Court system is operating off of Mr. Watson's time frame."

Watson is being investigated for the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman that took place on February 4.

Watson was recently in Philadelphia to rehab a knee injury but his attorney said that the player was on the way to Omaha. Watson had been booked as of Friday night.

Last week, Creighton suspended Watson from all athletic-related activities and said he will not be participating in Senior Day activities.

