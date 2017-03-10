Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge

The SEC Network is carrying many of the SEC tournament games this week.

As such, you may be looking for it.

Here is where you can find it on your television.

What channel is SEC Network?

Comcast Xfinity

​Varies from market-to-market

Channel 1738 (HD), 792 (SD)

Time Warner

Channel 384 (HD/SD)

DirecTV

Channel 611 (HD/SD)

Dish Network

Channel 408 (HD/SD), 404 (Hopper)

AT&T U-Verse

Channel 1607 (HD), 607 (SD)

Verizon FiOS

Channel 575 (HD), 75 (SD)

CenturyLink

Channel 1607 (HD), 607 (SD)

Cox Cable

Channel 1077 (HD)​, 77 (SD)

Charter Communications

Channel 811 (HD), 30/318 (SD)