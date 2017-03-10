What channel is SEC Network?
The SEC Network is carrying many of the SEC tournament games this week.
As such, you may be looking for it.
Here is where you can find it on your television.
Comcast Xfinity
Varies from market-to-market
Channel 1738 (HD), 792 (SD)
Time Warner
Channel 384 (HD/SD)
DirecTV
Channel 611 (HD/SD)
Dish Network
Channel 408 (HD/SD), 404 (Hopper)
AT&T U-Verse
Channel 1607 (HD), 607 (SD)
Verizon FiOS
Channel 575 (HD), 75 (SD)
CenturyLink
Channel 1607 (HD), 607 (SD)
Cox Cable
Channel 1077 (HD), 77 (SD)
Charter Communications
Channel 811 (HD), 30/318 (SD)