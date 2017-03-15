Burglars entered the home of the Ball basketball family while father LaVar attended a game two of his sons were playing in, TMZ reports.

LaVar is the outspoken father of UCLA star freshman Lonzo Ball. Middle son LiAngelo is a high school senior who will attend UCLA next season and the youngest son, LaMelo, a sophomore, is also committed to UCLA. The two younger sons were playing in a playoff game for Chino Hills High School (Calif.) on Tuesday night.

The burglars broke into the home around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the report, and neighbors called the police after they were alerted by a loud noise. The police responded quickly and found the family’s belongings piled in the center of the house. Police believe the burglars “rounded up” the property but fled the scene without taking it when the police arrived, TMZ reports.

LaVar Ball has attracted media attention for his boastful statements about his sons’ abilities. Lonzo and UCLA earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play Kent State in Sacramento on Friday.

Chino Hills lost the regional semifinal game to Bishop Montgomery, 87–80. The game was played at El Camino College, about a hour from where the family lives.