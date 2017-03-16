The NCAA tournament is upon us and unless you're an avid fan of Impractical Jokers, you may not know where to find truTV on your television. Well, we're here to point you in the right direction so that you don't miss the early games of the NCAA tournament.

TruTV will broadcast several games during the round of 64.

CBS, TNT and TBS will also broadcast games. The round of 64 takes place on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.

Here's where to find truTV on your television.

TruTV listings

DirecTV: Channel 246

Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD

Time Warner Cable: Search your area code

Comcast/Xfinity: Search your code search

Verizon FiOS: 183, 683 for HD

AT&T: Search your area code here

Cox Communications: Search your area code here

Round of 64 schedule

Thursday (all times ET, p.m.)

12:15 on CBS: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton

12:40 on truTV: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington

1:30 on TNT: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop

2:00 on TBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State

Estimated start 2:45 on CBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell

Estimated start 3:10 on truTV: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State

Estimated start at 4:00 on TNT: No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee

Estimated start at 4:30 on TBS: No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

6:50 on TNT, No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier

7:10 on CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s

7:20 on TBS: No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU

7:27 on truTV: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont

Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast

Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech

Estimated start at 9:50 on TBS: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota Estimated start at ​9:57 on ruTV: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada Friday (all times ET, p.m.)

12:15 on CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State

12:40 on truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State

1:30 on TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall

2:00 on TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona

Estimated start at ​2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State

Estimated start at 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence

Estimated start at 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

Estimated start at 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island

6:50 on TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NCCU/UC Davis

7:10 on CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State

7:20 on TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy

7:27 on truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 K-State/Wake Forest

Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State

Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky

Estimated start at 9:50 on TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette

Estimated start at 9:57 on truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State