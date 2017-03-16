What is TruTV? March Madness TV channel listings, schedule, streaming
The NCAA tournament is upon us and unless you're an avid fan of Impractical Jokers, you may not know where to find truTV on your television. Well, we're here to point you in the right direction so that you don't miss the early games of the NCAA tournament.
TruTV will broadcast several games during the round of 64.
CBS, TNT and TBS will also broadcast games. The round of 64 takes place on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17.
Here's where to find truTV on your television.
TruTV listings
DirecTV: Channel 246
Dish Network: Channel 242, 9430 for HD
Time Warner Cable: Search your area code
Comcast/Xfinity: Search your code search
AT&T: Search your area code here
Cox Communications: Search your area code here
Round of 64 schedule
Thursday (all times ET, p.m.)
12:15 on CBS: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton
12:40 on truTV: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington
1:30 on TNT: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop
2:00 on TBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State
Estimated start 2:45 on CBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell
Estimated start 3:10 on truTV: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State
Estimated start at 4:00 on TNT: No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee
Estimated start at 4:30 on TBS: No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt
6:50 on TNT, No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier
7:10 on CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s
7:20 on TBS: No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU
7:27 on truTV: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont
Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast
Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech
Friday (all times ET, p.m.)
12:15 on CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State
12:40 on truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State
1:30 on TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall
2:00 on TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona
Estimated start at 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State
Estimated start at 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence
Estimated start at 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern
Estimated start at 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island
6:50 on TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NCCU/UC Davis
7:10 on CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State
7:20 on TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy
7:27 on truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 K-State/Wake Forest
Estimated start at 9:20 on TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State
Estimated start at 9:40 on CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky
Estimated start at 9:50 on TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette
Estimated start at 9:57 on truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State