College Basketball

Watch: TBS honors Craig Sager during Northwestern’s tournament debut

1:25 | College Basketball
The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness
SI Wire
an hour ago

TBS paid tribute to late Northwestern alum Craig Sager as the Wildcats made their debut in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl spoke for a moment during a timeout about the legendary broadcaster, one of many notable Northwestern alumni in broadcast media.

The Wildcats played in the first tournament game in school history against Vanderbilt.

Sager, TNT’s longtime sideline reporter, died Dec. 15 at age 65 after a long battle with Leukemia.

