The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness

TBS paid tribute to late Northwestern alum Craig Sager as the Wildcats made their debut in the NCAA tournament on Thursday.

Sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl spoke for a moment during a timeout about the legendary broadcaster, one of many notable Northwestern alumni in broadcast media.

The Wildcats played in the first tournament game in school history against Vanderbilt.

​

.@JamieErdahl takes a moment to honor Craig Sager as his alma mater, @NUMensBball, make their debut in the tournament #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/pQ494h3buA — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) March 16, 2017

Sager, TNT’s longtime sideline reporter, died Dec. 15 at age 65 after a long battle with Leukemia.