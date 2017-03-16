College Basketball

Watch: Vandy intentionally fouls Northwestern up one in final seconds, loses

0:58 | College Basketball
Warren Buffett adds new twists to his million-dollar NCAA tournament challenge
SI Wire
an hour ago

Vanderbilt fell to Northwestern late in the first round of the NCAA tournament after an intentional foul by Matthew Fisher-Davis while up one.

The Commodores had just scored with 17 seconds left when Fisher-Davis fouled Wildcats guard Bryant McIntosh, leading 65–64.

McIntosh would sink both free throws, and the Wildcats hung on to win the game.

Fisher-Davis said that he didn’t know the score and that he mistakenly thought head coach Bryce Drew was telling him to foul McIntosh.

This was Northwestern’s first NCAA tournament appearance in school history. The Wildcats will face No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters