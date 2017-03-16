Watch: Vandy intentionally fouls Northwestern up one in final seconds, loses
Vanderbilt fell to Northwestern late in the first round of the NCAA tournament after an intentional foul by Matthew Fisher-Davis while up one.
The Commodores had just scored with 17 seconds left when Fisher-Davis fouled Wildcats guard Bryant McIntosh, leading 65–64.
McIntosh would sink both free throws, and the Wildcats hung on to win the game.
Matthew Fisher-Davis fouls Northwestern's best player up one pic.twitter.com/P2jPMle9MI— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 16, 2017
Fisher-Davis said that he didn’t know the score and that he mistakenly thought head coach Bryce Drew was telling him to foul McIntosh.
Fisher-Davis said he thought Vandy was down 1. When coach pointed for him to pick up McIntosh, MFD thought he was saying to foul him.— Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) March 16, 2017
This was Northwestern’s first NCAA tournament appearance in school history. The Wildcats will face No. 1 Gonzaga on Saturday.