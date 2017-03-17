NC State has hired UNC Wilmington Kevin Keatts as the next head coach of the Wolfpack, according to ESPN's Jeff Goodman.

Keatts has three years of head coaching experience at the Division I level. He previously served as an assistant at Louisville from 2011 to 2014. He has earned CAA Coach of the Year honors with UNC Wilmington.

He has a 72–28 record in his three years with the Seahawks, which includes two NCAA tournament berths.

• Key takeaways from Day 1 of the NCAA tournament

Keatts replaces Mark Gottfried, who was fired in February when the Wolfpack were 9–27 against ACC opponents in the last two seasons.

UNC Wilmington was eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Thursday after a loss to Virginia.