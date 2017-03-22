No. 1 Midwest

Putting Kansas here is about continuing to follow my gut over analytic models, as most efficiency-based metrics prefer Gonzaga or North Carolina. Taking the Jayhawks is also a bet that Frank Mason III's ironman season won't catch up to him over the next two weeks—but that doesn't mean I'm not concerned about it.

Mason hit a wall in the second weekend of the 2016 tourney, and thus wasn't in #BIFM mode in the Jayhawks' Elite Eight loss to Villanova, going 1 for 6 from deep and committing four turnovers. His senior-year playing time is up to a career-high 36.1 minutes per game, and he had a seven-game stretch from Feb. 13 to March 9 in which he averaged 39.3 minutes, an unprecedented amount of PT for him:

I have to keep reassuring myself that senior-year Mason is always in #BIFM mode and incapable of tiring. His late-game scoring will be essential to the Jayhawks' title run, and his drive-and-kick game is a central part of their success as a more three-point oriented team. Mason has assisted on 85 threes this season, according to hoop-math.com, while his next-closest teammate, Devonte' Graham, has assisted on just 43:

The difference in the nature of Graham and Mason's assists is that Graham is more of a drive-and-dropoff guy, while Mason can regularly pull three defenders into his orbit while driving off a high ballscreen and then kick to the helper's man. Here's an example from Kansas’s second-round win over Michigan State: