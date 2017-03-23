Georgetown has fired head coach John Thompson III, the school announced Thursday. Ben Standig of Georgetown blog Casual Hoya first reported the news.

Thompson had been the Hoyas’ head coach since 2004 and led the team to eight NCAA tournament appearances. Georgetown’s 11-year streak of finishing with a winning record ended last year, when the Hoyas went 15–18. They were 14–18 this season.

Thompson’s father, John Jr., coached Georgetown during the school’s peak years. As the head coach from 1972 to 1999 led the Hoyas to an NCAA championship in 1984 and was named Big East Coach of the Year three times.

The younger Thompson led Georgetown to one Final Four, in 2007 behind future NBA players Jeff Green and Roy Hibbert.