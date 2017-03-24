Charlotte Hornets assistant coach Patrick Ewing has emerged as a candidate for the vacant Georgetown job, reports The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Georgetown fired John Thompson III this week after 13 seasons.

According to the report, Ewing was emotional over Thompson’s firing and appeared to be undecided about the school's search process as a candidate for the job.

Ewing, 54, was a star at Georgetown, leading the Hoyas to three National Championship game appearances and the 1984 national title. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1985 NBA draft by the New York Knicks.

The 11-time All-Star also played for the Seattle SuperSonics and Orlando Magic before retiring in 2002.

Ewing has been an assistant coach for the past 15 seasons with the Washington Wizards, Houston Rockets, Magic and the Hornets.

- Scooby Axson