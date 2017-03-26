How to watch Kentucky vs. North Carolina: March Madness online, live stream, TV channel
The Kentucky Wildcats face the North Carolina Tar Heels in Sunday afternoon's Elite Eight game.
This is Kentucky's sixth Elite Eight appearance in eight years under John Calipari.
North Carolina is a 2.5 point favorite and look to advance to their 20th Final Four appearance in school history.
These two teams played each other in Las Vegas in December with Kentucky coming away with a 103–100 victory over the Tarheels.
How to watch
Game time: 5:05 p.m. ET on March 26
TV: CBS
Live stream: The game can be watched online with March Madness Live.