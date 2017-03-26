The Unexpected Perk of Winning March Madness

The Kentucky Wildcats face the North Carolina Tar Heels in Sunday afternoon's Elite Eight game.

This is Kentucky's sixth Elite Eight appearance in eight years under John Calipari.

North Carolina is a 2.5 point favorite and look to advance to their 20th Final Four appearance in school history.

These two teams played each other in Las Vegas in December with Kentucky coming away with a 103–100 victory over the Tarheels.

How to watch

Game time: 5:05 p.m. ET on March 26

TV: CBS

Live stream: The game can be watched online with March Madness Live.