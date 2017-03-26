How to watch South Carolina vs. Florida: March Madness online live stream, TV channel
The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Florida Gators in the Elite 8 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
South Carolina has surprised many with its wins over Marquette, Duke and Baylor. The Gamecocks posted a 70-50 victory over third-seeded Baylor on Friday night in Sweet 16.
Florida defeated Wisconsin in the first overtime game of the tournament, where KeVaughn Allen scored 35 points in 37 minutes before a buzzer-beating three-point shot by Chris Chiozza sealed the win.
Florida and South Carolina split their regular season games with wins at each of their respective home courts.
How to watch
When: Sunday, March 26, 2:20 p.m. ET.
TV: CBS
Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.