The South Carolina Gamecocks face the Florida Gators in the Elite 8 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

South Carolina has surprised many with its wins over Marquette, Duke and Baylor. The Gamecocks posted a 70-50 victory over third-seeded Baylor on Friday night in Sweet 16.

Florida defeated Wisconsin in the first overtime game of the tournament, where KeVaughn Allen scored 35 points in 37 minutes before a buzzer-beating three-point shot by Chris Chiozza sealed the win.

Florida and South Carolina split their regular season games with wins at each of their respective home courts.

How to watch

When: Sunday, March 26, 2:20 p.m. ET.

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game online on March Madness Live.