Nerd alert! North Carolina big man Luke Maye hit the game-winning shot to send the Tarheels to the Final Four over Kentucky on Sunday night. On Monday morning, he was back on campus and reported to class.

Maye was greeted with a standing ovation.

The life of Luke Maye: 7 pm: hits game winning shot against Kentucky to send UNC to final four. 8am next day: Busi 101 class standing O pic.twitter.com/b1aeFGKqRE — Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) March 27, 2017

A lot of credit goes to anyone who takes an 8 a.m. class. Standing ovations are for those who hit game-winning shots the night before.