College Basketball

Watch: Luke Maye shows us to 8 a.m. business class after game-winning shot vs. Kentucky

Extra Mustard
an hour ago

Nerd alert! North Carolina big man Luke Maye hit the game-winning shot to send the Tarheels to the Final Four over Kentucky on Sunday night. On Monday morning, he was back on campus and reported to class.

Maye was greeted with a standing ovation.

Luke Maye etches his name in tournament lore

A lot of credit goes to anyone who takes an 8 a.m. class. Standing ovations are for those who hit game-winning shots the night before.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters