NBA draft 2017: Early entry list

The 2017 NBA draft is drawing closer, and with the majority of college teams done for the season, players have begun declaring for the draft.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to “test the waters” and go through the pre-draft process while retaining next year’s eligibility, provided they do not hire an agent. The early entry deadline is April 23, and college players have until 10 days after the draft combine (May 9–14) to withdraw from the pool.

Below is a list of notable underclassmen who have declared for the draft, some with the intent to remain in the pool and others on the fence.

Players who will sign with an agent

• Dwayne Bacon, Florida State

• Lonzo Ball, UCLA

• Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

• Markelle Fultz, Washington

• Harry Giles, Duke

• Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

• Tyler Lydon, Syracuse

• Austin Nichols, Virginia

 L.J. Peak, Georgetown

• Ivan Rabb, Cal

• Xavier Rathan-Mayes, Florida State

• Dennis Smith Jr., NC State

• Edmond Sumner, Xavier

• Jayson Tatum, Duke

Still undecided

• Deng Adel, Louisville

• Jarrett Allen, Texas

• Jeffrey Carroll, Oklahoma State

• John Collins, Wake Forest

• Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

• Drew Eubanks, Oregon State

• Marcus Keene, Central Michigan

• Kyle Kuzma, Utah

• B.J. Johnson, La Salle

• Jaylen Johnson, Louisville

• Eric Mika, BYU

• Donovan Mitchell, Louisville

• Semi Ojeleye, SMU

• Cameron Oliver, Nevada

• Corey Sanders, Rutgers

• Trevor Thompson, Ohio State

• Thomas Wilder, Western Michigan

• Omer Yurtseven, NC State

