Down
enlarge
Minnesota players end boycott, will play in Holiday Bowl
1:17 | College Football
Minnesota players end boycott, will play in Holiday Bowl
College Football

Petition calls for firing of Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys

SI Wire
an hour ago

Over 400 people have signed a petition on MoveOn.org which calls for the firing of Minnesota football coach Tracy Claeys.

After players ended their boycott of team activities leading up to the Holiday Bowl, Claeys tweeted, “Have never been more proud of our kids. I respect their rights & support their effort to make a better world!”

The boycott was over the recent suspension of 10 players accused of sexual assault, and the petition notes that Claeys did not mention the respect that women deserve.

“Claeys’ tweet expressing his pride in the team failed to mention or acknowledge the importance of respecting women,” it says. “Further, it did not condemn violence, sexual assault or disrespect of women. We feel this is not at all acceptable.”

Prosecutors decided there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges, and the players thought the matter was behind them. But a separate school investigation concluded Wednesday that the athletes violated a policy adopted last year that defines sexual assault as anything without a "clear and unambiguous" expression of consent.

Minnesota faces Washington State Dec. 27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters