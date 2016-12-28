College Football

Baylor's K.D. Cannon declares for NFL Draft after Cactus Bowl win

SI Wire
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Baylor wide receiver K.D. Cannon announced that he will declare for the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cannon recorded 14 catches, two touchdowns and a Cactus Bowl-record 226 yards as Baylor came away with a 31-12 victory over Boise State in Phoenix.

Cannon took to Twitter to make his announcement:

“As a father, all of my decisions, now, are made with the best interest of my children and family in mind,” Cannon wrote. “So, through much prayer and consideration, I have made the exciting decision to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.”

Cannon took a moment on to dedicate the Bears' win and his Cactus Bowl MVP trophy to Baylor fans and former head coach Art Briles, who was fired amidst Baylor's sexual assault scandal that rocked the university.

Four games tell story of Alabama QB Jalen Hurts's growth

“We just had to prove a point coming off a bad season,” Cannon said. “We had to finish strong for Baylor Nation and coach Briles.”

Cannon finished the year with 87 receptions for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns.

