College Football

Source: Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock to join Cincinnati staff

Quickly

  • After seven years in South Bend, the talented offensive coordinator will join an upstart staff at Cincinnati.
SI Wire
Wednesday December 28th, 2016

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is expected to be the next offensive coordinator at Cincinnati, a source told SI's Pete Thamel. 

Following his one-year stint as the Associate Head Coach at Indiana State, Denbrock initially joined head coach Brian Kelly's staff in 2010 as the Fighting Irish's tight ends coach.

Immediately after playing four years of tight end at Division II Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich., Denbrock launched his coaching career as a Lakers graduate assistant in 1986. He joined the AFL's Buffalo Destroyers's inaugural coaching staff in 1999 before stints as an assistant at Stanford, Washington and then Indiana State. 

Denbrock will coordinate new Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell's offense. Fickell was Ohio State's defensive coordinator since 2012. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters