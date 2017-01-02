College Football

USC RB Ronald Jones wears No. 4 to honor Joe McKnight in Rose Bowl

SI Wire
an hour ago

USC running back Ronald Jones is wearing No. 4 in honor of former Trojans running back Joe McKnight, who was killed in Louisiana last month.

McKnight was reportedly in a conflict at a highway intersection and attempting to apologize to another man, who then shot him more than once.

Ronald Gasser was initially released without charges but later arrested and jailed on a charge of manslaughter.

Investigation of former NFLer Joe McKnight's killing

McKnight was a star for USC from from 2007 to 2009 and went on to play three seasons with the New York Jets and one season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He last played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters